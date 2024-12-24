All sections
WorldDecember 24, 2024

Packers clinch playoff berth with 1st shutout in NFL this season, 34-0 over Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — With a dominant defense leading the way, the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth by producing their most lopsided win in a decade.

STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) is pushed out of bounds near the goal line by New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) and linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) is pushed out of bounds near the goal line by New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) and linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) carries against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) carries against New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) carries on a first down reception against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) carries on a first down reception against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) is stopped by Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson and safety Zayne Anderson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (25) is stopped by Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson and safety Zayne Anderson, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is knocked out of bounds by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is knocked out of bounds by New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) carries against New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) celebrates a fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) celebrates a fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) celebrate a fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (96) celebrate a fumble recovery during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates his sack with defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) celebrates his sack with defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) drops the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) drops the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — With a dominant defense leading the way, the Green Bay Packers clinched a playoff berth by producing their most lopsided win in a decade.

Josh Jacobs gained 107 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown for a sixth straight game as the Packers recorded the first shutout of the NFL season, 34-0 over the hapless New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

“Obviously the goal is Super Bowl,” said quarterback Jordan Love, who went 16 of 28 for 182 yards and a touchdown. “That’s the first step right here, to make the playoffs. Obviously this was a big-time game, to clinch that spot. I’m proud of the way we came out there and handled business.”

Green Bay (11-4) secured its fifth postseason appearance in six years with its first shutout since beating Seattle 17-0 on Nov. 14, 2021. The Saints (5-10) were blanked for the first time since falling 13-0 to San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2022.

New Orleans played without injured quarterback Derek Carr and running back Alvin Kamara. Rookie Spencer Rattler started and went 15 of 30 for 153 yards with an interception and a fumble.

“We dressed the 48 guys that we dressed,” Saints interim coach Darren Rizzi said. “We’re not going to make excuses. You guys know me well enough by now. I'm not going to make excuses about that. We didn't perform well enough.”

Green Bay's margin of victory was its largest since a 55-14 blowout of the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9, 2014.

“A shutout in the NFL is the hardest thing to do, and to do it on prime time is even harder,” Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon said. “To clinch a playoff berth doing that is a hell of a deal."

The Packers have won nine of their last 11 games, with their only losses during that stretch coming to the NFC North rival Detroit Lions. They will enter the playoffs as a wild card after being eliminated from NFC North title contention Sunday.

Jacobs ran for 69 yards and a 1-yard touchdown on 13 carries to lead Green Bay's 188-yard rushing attack. He also caught four passes for 38 yards.

Chris Brooks and Emanuel Wilson also had 1-yard touchdown runs, Dontayvion Wicks had a 2-yard TD catch, and Brandon McManus kicked field goals from 55 and 46 yards.

Green Bay's defense made it a miserable night for Rattler while missing four starters because of injuries: linebacker and leading tackler Quay Walker, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safeties Evan Williams and Javon Bullard. Safety Zayne Anderson had an interception in his first career start.

“What's really cool is we're getting contributions from a lot of different people,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think that's usually the mark of a good team.”

The Packers scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions.

Love found Wicks on third-and-goal to cap the game’s opening drive. Wicks’ touchdown was his fifth of the season and first since Oct. 20 against Houston.

Jacobs' touchdown capped a 17-play, 96-yard drive that lasted 8:55. It was the Packers’ longest possession of the season in terms of plays and time. The Packers also had a 96-yard march in their 24-19 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams.

The drive included two fourth-down conversions. Love had a 2-yard sneak on fourth-and-1 from the New Orleans 45 to open the second quarter. Love then threw a 14-yard completion to Tucker Kraft on fourth-and-2 from the 35.

Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown in six straight games, putting him one away from the longest such streak in Packers history. Paul Hornung had a touchdown run in seven consecutive games in 1960.

Brooks' first career touchdown made it 21-0 with 6:28 left in the second quarter. McManus kicked both of his field goals in the second half.

Wilson capped the scoring with 2:41 left on a drive engineered by backup quarterback Malik Willis.

Injuries

Saints C Erik McCoy left with a elbow injury. Saints LG Lucas Patrick got hurt in the closing minutes. Packers WR Christian Watson hurt a knee.

Up next

Saints: Host Las Vegas on Sunday.

Packers: Visit Minnesota on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

