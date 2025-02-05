LONDON (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne will reunite with all of the original members of Black Sabbath for the first time in 20 years, in a gig that will be his last and that's being billed as the “greatest” heavy metal show ever, promoters said Wednesday.

The band, one of the most influential of all heavy metal bands, will headline “The Back to the Beginning” show on July 5 at Villa Park, home of the Aston Villa Football Club in Birmingham, England.

“It’s my time to go back to the beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said in a statement. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever.”

Osbourne, who was the band's front man during its peak period in the 1970s and who was widely known as the "Prince of Darkness," will deliver his own short set before Sabbath bandmates, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, join him for the first time in two decades.

The all-day event will also feature a host of major metal bands including Metallica, Slayer and Alice In Chains, with more names to be announced shortly.