BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Were it not for the absence of an Oscar in his hands, you wouldn't have known Timothée Chalamet lost best actor to Adrien Brody as he sauntered with a smile into the Vanity Fair party.

Once he got inside, Chalamet's grin grew even bigger as he was surrounded with love on all sides at the Beverly Hills bash that is the most luminescent of the post-Oscar parties, where winners and losers alike kicked up their heels, downed champagne and ate In-N-Out Burger late Sunday and early Monday to celebrate the end of a long night and a long awards season.

Changed out of the bright yellow tuxedo he wore to the ceremony into a simpler white shirt and black suit, Chalamet hugged his girlfriend's sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who had awaited his arrival from the ceremony. He put his phone to his ear and struggled to hear over the thumping bass, but then waved over an arriving Kylie Jenner, who joined him with a kiss.

Chris Rock was indignant on Chalamet's behalf, loudly declaring he was robbed when he didn't win for playing Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown” as the two posed for a picture.

Chalamet for his part was looking ahead to his next film, “Marty Supreme” where he'll be playing pingpong instead of folk songs.

Hugging the famously petulant tennis legend John McEnroe, Chalamet told the people around them, “For my next project, he was a big inspiration. I play a very intense table tennis player.”

Oscars host Conan O'Brien stood next to a couch nearby and thanked a parade of people who came up to give him rave reviews. One fan said he loved a bit he'd done mocking Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos.

“I’ll never get a package again," O'Brien said.

Governors Ball is a must stop for newly minted Oscar winners

Winners abounded at the Governors Ball, including those from the night's undisputed champion, “Anora.”

It's the first stop of the night, just up the escalators from the ceremony's Dolby Theatre home. It’s where they get their Oscar statuettes engraved, and dig into some food and drinks before heading off to other parties.

The engraving station is always buzzing with activity as people try to get a glimpse of the victors. Zoe Saldaña, best supporting actress winner for "Emilia Pérez," stood proudly at the table, waiting for her golden statuette to be forever hers, dancing a little bit to pass the time.

When it was finished, her husband, Marco Perego-Saldaña — whom she embarrassed during her acceptance speech when she praised his beautiful long hair — snapped a photo of her on his phone.

Afterwards, the “Anora” team, including Sean Baker with his four Oscar trophies, and best actress winner Mikey Madison with hers, lugged their Oscars up to the station, as David Bowie’s “Modern Love” played on the speakers.

Brody, best actor winner for “The Brutalist,” was close behind, taking the spot next to Baker.