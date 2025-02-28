All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 28, 2025

Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa may have been dead for days or weeks, sheriff says

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of Oscar-winner

SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Santa Fe County Sheriff deputies arrive at the Santa Fe Summit gated community where actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Santa Fe County Sheriff deputies arrive at the Santa Fe Summit gated community where actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The entrance to the gated community where actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home is shown Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)
The entrance to the gated community where actor Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in their home is shown Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)
Law enforcement officials talk outside the home of actor Gene Hackman on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog were found dead in the home a day earlier. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman reacts during an interview on March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman arrives with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, for the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Liza Minnelli and Gene Hackman dance at the University Club, Wednesday, June 26, 1975, in Mexico City, where they are filming the movie "Lucky Lady." (AP Photo/Hem, File)
FILE - Liza Minnelli and Gene Hackman dance at the University Club, Wednesday, June 26, 1975, in Mexico City, where they are filming the movie "Lucky Lady." (AP Photo/Hem, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actors Christopher Reeve, left, and co-star Gene Hackman arrive at the premiere of the movie "Superman" in Los Angeles, Ca., on Dec. 15, 1978. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - Actors Christopher Reeve, left, and co-star Gene Hackman arrive at the premiere of the movie "Superman" in Los Angeles, Ca., on Dec. 15, 1978. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2003 file photo shows actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2003 file photo shows actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - "The Royal Tenenbaums" cast member Gene Hackman poses at the premiere of the film in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2001. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - "The Royal Tenenbaums" cast member Gene Hackman poses at the premiere of the film in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 2001. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Gene Hackman accepts his Oscar for best actor at the 44th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Gene Hackman accepts his Oscar for best actor at the 44th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on April 10, 1972. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Santa Fe County deputies remain outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Santa Fe County deputies remain outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Santa Fe County deputies remain outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
Santa Fe County deputies remain outside the house belonging to actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were earlier found dead, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The house owned by actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa stands Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)
The house owned by actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa stands Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of Oscar-winner Gene Hackman and his wife are waiting for the results of the autopsies, and carbon monoxide and toxicology testing to determine how they died.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, apparently had been dead for days or even a couple of weeks when investigators found their bodies while searching the couple's Santa Fe home on Wednesday. Investigators are trying to figure out the last time anyone saw or spoke to them, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told NBC's “Today” show on Friday.

“That is a challenge because they were very private individuals,” the sheriff said, noting that the autopsy results could take months.

Hackman, 95, was found Wednesday in an entryway of the home and Arakawa, 65, was found lying on her side in the bathroom. A dead German shepherd was found in a kennel near Arakawa, Mendoza said Thursday.

There was no indication of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives wrote in a search warrant affidavit that investigators thought the deaths were “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

No gas leaks were discovered in and around the home, but a detective noted in the affidavit that people exposed to gas leaks or carbon monoxide might not show signs of poisoning.

A space heater was next to Arakawa and may have fallen when she abruptly fell to the floor, according to the affidavit. The sheriff’s office planned a Friday afternoon news conference to provide updates.

A maintenance worker who showed up to do routine work at the house discovered their bodies, investigators said. The worker said he was unable to get inside when a 911 operator asked whether the people in the house were breathing.

“I have no idea,” the subdivision’s caretaker said on the call. “I am not inside the house. It’s closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in. But I can see she’s laying down on the floor from the window.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He and another worker later told authorities that they rarely saw the homeowners and that their last contact with them had been about two weeks ago.

Mendoza told “Today" there were several conflicting stories about which doors were locked at the house. Several were unlocked and a rear door was open, which allowed two dogs that survived to go in and out. He also said he thought the front door was closed but unlocked.

Hackman was among the most accomplished actors of his generation, appearing as villains, heroes and antiheroes in dozens of dramas, comedies and action films from the 1960s until his retirement in the early 2000s.

He was a five-time Oscar nominee who won best actor in a leading role for “The French Connection” in 1972 and best actor in a supporting role for “Unforgiven” two decades later. He also won praise for his role as a coach finding redemption in the sentimental favorite “Hoosiers.”

He met Arakawa, a classically trained pianist, at a California gym in the mid-1980s. They moved to Santa Fe by the end of the decade. Their Pueblo revival home, sits on a hill in a gated community with views of the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

In his first couple of decades in New Mexico, Hackman was often seen around the state capital and served on the board of trustees for the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum from 1997-2004.

In recent years, he was far less visible. Aside from appearances at awards shows, he was rarely seen in the Hollywood social circuit and retired from acting about 20 years ago.

Hackman had three children from a previous marriage. He and Arakawa had no children but were known for having German shepherds.

___

Seewer reported from in Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; and Hallie Golden in Seattle contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 28
Trump to sign order Friday designating English as the offici...
WorldFeb. 28
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward will not work out at NFL scouti...
WorldFeb. 28
Consumers cut spending by most in four years last month even...
WorldFeb. 28
The Latest: Trump to meet with Zelenskyy as Ukraine seeks an...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Leonard Peltier remains defiant in AP interview, maintaining innocence and vowing continued activism
WorldFeb. 28
Leonard Peltier remains defiant in AP interview, maintaining innocence and vowing continued activism
Middle East latest: Hundreds gather as hostage remains are buried
WorldFeb. 28
Middle East latest: Hundreds gather as hostage remains are buried
Suicide bomb at a seminary in northwest Pakistan kills top cleric and 5 others ahead of Ramadan
WorldFeb. 28
Suicide bomb at a seminary in northwest Pakistan kills top cleric and 5 others ahead of Ramadan
At meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy will seek security assurances against future Russian aggression
WorldFeb. 28
At meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy will seek security assurances against future Russian aggression
Most Americans who experienced severe winter weather see climate change at work, AP-NORC poll shows
WorldFeb. 28
Most Americans who experienced severe winter weather see climate change at work, AP-NORC poll shows
Mourners bury one of the last hostages released from Gaza as talks start for ceasefire future
WorldFeb. 28
Mourners bury one of the last hostages released from Gaza as talks start for ceasefire future
Are egg producers inflating prices during the bird flu outbreak to boost profits?
WorldFeb. 28
Are egg producers inflating prices during the bird flu outbreak to boost profits?
Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece, from a halfcourt heave to a jersey toss to mom
WorldFeb. 28
Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece, from a halfcourt heave to a jersey toss to mom
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy