Five days before the Academy Awards, nearly every nominee gathered for a cocktail reception, dinner and class picture shoot that served as an Oscars orientation.

The event Tuesday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was a stand-in for the annual Oscars luncheon usually held about a month earlier but scrubbed because of the Southern California wildfires.

With the voting over and winners determined, contenders got chummy and the mood was cheerful. Best actress favorites Mikey Madison and Demi Moore hugged and chatted. So did best actor front-runners Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody.

“Everyone say Oscar nominee!” best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo shouted gleefully from the front row of the museum's David Geffen Theater, where the dozens of nominees sat for their group picture.

Clustered in front with Erivo were three best supporting actress nominees: her “Wicked” castmate Ariana Grande, Monica Barbaro of “A Complete Unknown” and Zoe Saldaña of “Emilia Perez" along with Madison, nominated for “Anora.” The five women stood in a circle and talked happily together after the photo, and kept the conversation going as they descended the stairs together to dinner.

In the back of the theater, a trio of best actor nominees sat together: Sebastian Stan of “The Apprentice,” Colman Domingo of “Sing Sing” and Brody, of “The Brutalist."

After the photo was taken, Academy President Janet Yang gave the orientation presentation, reminding everyone that the 97th Academy Awards will be held Sunday.

She greeted first-time nominees and acknowledged there were also some with more than one.

Denis Villeneuve, director of “Dune: Part 2” and a four-time nominee, raised his hand. Sixteen-time best original song nominee Diane Warren raised both of hers.

Yang emphasized that the wildfires made this year different, and emphasized “the importance of community and an atmosphere of support.”

But, she said, "The show, the big show, the Oscar show, you know what I'm talking about, will of course go on, and we simply must honor the talent, your talents, this year, as we have every year."

She gave the annual, usually fruitless, guidance that acceptance speeches should be limited to 45 seconds, and had the class repeat the number back to her. “Forty-five!” they shouted.

“It doesn't sound like a lot, but you can definitely get a lot in there,” she said. “What works best is to be heartfelt, humorous if you like, poignant, inspirational, but brief.”