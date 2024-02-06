SAO PAULO (AP) — HOLD FOR 10 AM EST, SUNDAY MARCH 2 Brazil's Carnival muse this year isn't one of the divas or drum queens parading with the Rio de Janeiro samba schools. It's Fernanda Torres, who's competing for the best actress Oscar on Sunday.

The Oscars fall smack in the middle of Carnival, Brazil’s largest celebration, which runs through Tuesday. During the five-day revelry, the rest of the universe usually fades into the background as Brazilians cut loose and indulge.

Not this year, and the keen focus on the Oscars speaks to Brazil’s pride for its culture and desire to be recognized on the global stage.

“Just imagine, her winning the Oscar on Carnival Sunday. It’ll be a double celebration," Clarissa Salles, 33, told The Associated Press while buying a replica Oscar statuette in Sao Paulo for her costume.

Torres is nominated for her performance as the lead in the Walter Salles-directed “I’m Still Here,” which is also nominated for best picture and best international feature. Excitement around the awards has prompted TV Globo, Brazil’s largest network, to resume live coverage of the ceremony after a five-year hiatus. It will forgo the nationwide airing of high-ratings Carnival parades, instead broadcasting the Oscars everywhere except Rio.

Bars and nightclubs across Brazil are organizing Oscar watch parties and results will even be shown on a big screen to the tens of thousands of spectators gathered at Rio's Sambadrome for the parades.

As far away as the Amazon, an Indigenous community in the Inhaa-be village promoted a screening of the film on Friday. With singing and barefoot dance, the group made up mostly of women performed their war ritual followed by their victory ritual.

“We dance around the people, positioning our thoughts and emotions so that this energy can reach where it needs to go, which is to Fernanda Torres,” shaman A-yá Kukamíria said.

At one point, she fanned smoke over a sign featuring the golden statuette and the words: “The Oscar is ours!”

‘A Movement’

Masks of Torres' face, plus T-shirts and caps featuring her reaction to her Golden Globe nomination — “Life is worth it!” — are everywhere. The phrase appeared on a banner at Cordao do Boitata, one of Rio’s most traditional street parties.

She has even inspired entire Carnival street parties paying her tribute. Last Sunday, revelers in Rio carried a banner saying “Fernanda Torres' Impersonators” while dressed as some of her beloved TV characters.

“That’s peak fame in Brazil — to become a Carnival costume,” Torres said Feb. 10 at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. “I see a lot of me in the streets. I’m proud.”

And plastic Oscar statuettes are flying off retailers' shelves.

The Torres craze is “a feeling, a movement,” and an Oscar win would be like the national soccer team lifting a World Cup trophy, feminist writer Milly Lacombe, who chronicles sports and culture, said.

“Fractured by political divisions, Brazilians were thirsty for something that could unite them,” Lacombe said. “We didn’t know where it would come from. And it came from a very unexpected place — the Brazilian film industry.”

From TV roles to Oscar glory

Since its November release in the country, “I’m Still Here” has drawn over 5 million Brazilians to theaters. Last week, the film was still topping the Brazilian box office, second only to Marvel’s most recent “Captain America.”

It has won plaudits and awards abroad while, back home, it sparked a long-overdue reflection on the trauma and legacy of the military dictatorship that ruled Brazil for more than two decades.