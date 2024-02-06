All sections
WorldNovember 13, 2024

Oregon tops Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings and Georgia drops out of the bracket

Undefeated Oregon stayed on top in the second batch of College Football Playoff rankings, while Tuesday's poll shoved Georgia completely out of the bracket after its lopsided loss to Mississippi.

EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball as Maryland linebacker Kellan Wyatt (45) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 39-18. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball as Maryland linebacker Kellan Wyatt (45) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 39-18. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana players celebrate after defeating Michigan in an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indiana players celebrate after defeating Michigan in an NCAA college football game in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) loses the football while being tackled by Georgia Tech defensive lineman Romello Height, behind, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)
Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) loses the football while being tackled by Georgia Tech defensive lineman Romello Height, behind, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)ASSOCIATED PRESS
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, right, and cornerback Mory Bamba celebrate after a one-point win over Utah in an NCAA college football game, just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, right, and cornerback Mory Bamba celebrate after a one-point win over Utah in an NCAA college football game, just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Spenser Heaps)ASSOCIATED PRESS



Led by the Ducks, then Ohio State, the Big Ten captured four of the top five spots — a string interrupted only by Texas of the Southeastern Conference, which was slotted in at No. 3 and would receive a first-round bye.

Georgia's 28-10 loss to Ole Miss dropped the Bulldogs from third to all the way to 12th, but they would be the first team out because No. 13 Boise State of the Mountain West would receive an automatic bid and the final spot in the 12-team bracket as the fifth-best conference champion.

BYU was ranked sixth, but would receive a first-round bye as the Big 12's champion if it wins out.

Those byes go to the four highest-ranked conference champions, meaning Miami of the Atlantic Coast Conference would get a week off in this week's version of the bracket despite a loss to Georgia Tech that dropped the Hurricanes five spots to No. 9.

The other ranked teams: No. 4 Penn State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Notre Dame, No. 10 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss.

Both the SEC and Big Ten placed four teams in the projected Week 2 bracket.

Undefeated Army of the American Athletic Conference moved up one spot to No. 24, while Colorado came in at No. 17. Coach Deion Sanders' Buffaloes can earn a spot in the Big 12 title game by winning their next two games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

