WorldNovember 6, 2024

Oregon gets top billing in College Football Playoff's opening rankings, Ohio St 2nd and Georgia 3rd

Undefeated Oregon got top billing Tuesday in the first set of rankings on the road to

EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles out of the pocket against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel scrambles out of the pocket against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Oregon defeated Michigan 38-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates after defeating Penn State 20-13 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon (0) celebrates after defeating Penn State 20-13 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) is stopped short of the goal line for a first down as Duke safety DaShawn Stone, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) is stopped short of the goal line for a first down as Duke safety DaShawn Stone, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Indiana tight end Zach Horton, left, scores on a pass reception as Indiana running back Justice Ellison (6) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Indiana tight end Zach Horton, left, scores on a pass reception as Indiana running back Justice Ellison (6) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) intercepts a pass in the end zone over Navy running back Eli Heidenreich (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore (15) intercepts a pass in the end zone over Navy running back Eli Heidenreich (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leaps over San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green/Idaho Statesman via AP)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leaps over San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (Kyle Green/Idaho Statesman via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Undefeated Oregon got top billing Tuesday in the first set of rankings on the road to college football's new 12-team playoff.

A 13-member selection committee released its first top-25 list, and saw what most of the country has seen this year -- that with a 9-0 record, five wins in the Big Ten by three touchdowns or more, and a key victory over Ohio State, coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks are the best in the country.

One-loss teams Ohio State, Georgia and Miami were ranked 2, 3 and 4, respectively, in this, the first of six weekly polls the committee will release, culminating with the Dec. 8 rankings that will be used to slot teams into a bracket. Alabama was ranked No. 11 — the only two-loss team to crack a top 12 that mirrored the AP's latest poll in every spot except Nos. 2 and 3, where the Buckeyes and Bulldogs were flipped.

The playoffs start Dec. 20-21, with the 5-12 seeds in action at the better seed's home field, and close with the national title game in Atlanta on Jan. 20.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

