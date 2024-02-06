All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 10, 2024

OpenAI releases AI video generator Sora but limits how it depicts people

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI has publicly released its new artificial intelligence

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone in front of an image generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE - The OpenAI logo is displayed on a cell phone in front of an image generated by ChatGPT's Dall-E text-to-image model, Dec. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — OpenAI has publicly released its new artificial intelligence video generator Sora but the company won't let most users depict people as it monitors for patterns of misuse.

Users of a premium version of OpenAI's flagship product ChatGPT can now use Sora to instantly create AI-generated videos based on written commands. Among the highlighted examples are high-quality video clips of sumo-wrestling bears and a cat sipping coffee.

But only a small set of invited testers can use Sora to make videos of humans as OpenAI works to “address concerns around misappropriation of likeness and deepfakes,” the company said in a blog post.

Text-to-video AI tools like Sora have been pitched as a way to save costs in making new entertainment and marketing videos but have also raised concerns about the ease with which they could impersonate real people in politics and otherwise.

OpenAI says it is blocking content with nudity and that a top priority is preventing the most harmful uses, including child sexual abuse material and sexual deepfakes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The highly anticipated product received so much response upon its Monday release that OpenAI has temporarily paused the creation of new accounts.

“We’re currently experiencing heavy traffic and have temporarily disabled Sora account creation," according to its webpage.

OpenAI first unveiled Sora earlier this year but said it wanted to first engage with artists, policymakers and others before releasing the new tool to the public.

The company, which has been sued by some authors and The New York Times over its use of copyrighted works of writing to train ChatGPT, hasn’t disclosed what imagery and video sources were used to train Sora.

————

The Associated Press and OpenAI have a licensing and technology agreement allowing OpenAI access to part of the AP’s text archives.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 10
Justice Department ignored some policies when seizing report...
WorldDec. 10
The Latest: UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect is charged wit...
WorldDec. 10
US health panel adds self-testing option for cervical cancer...
WorldDec. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: California-Wildfire

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Netanyahu is testifying in his corruption trial. He has been dogged by scandal for years
WorldDec. 10
Netanyahu is testifying in his corruption trial. He has been dogged by scandal for years
Still rockin': As a singer turns 80, the Christmas song she sang as a teen is a holiday staple
WorldDec. 10
Still rockin': As a singer turns 80, the Christmas song she sang as a teen is a holiday staple
Israel's Netanyahu vows to challenge 'absurd' corruption charges as he takes the stand in his trial
WorldDec. 10
Israel's Netanyahu vows to challenge 'absurd' corruption charges as he takes the stand in his trial
Michigan Democrats look toward a future that some hope includes Pete Buttigieg
WorldDec. 10
Michigan Democrats look toward a future that some hope includes Pete Buttigieg
South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest ex-defense minister over imposition of martial law
WorldDec. 10
South Korean prosecutors seek to arrest ex-defense minister over imposition of martial law
Middle East latest: Netanyahu prepares to testify in court in a corruption trial
WorldDec. 10
Middle East latest: Netanyahu prepares to testify in court in a corruption trial
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Asia
WorldDec. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE-Top Photos-Asia
AP photos from Asia in 2024 show changes in government, natural disasters and moments of joy
WorldDec. 10
AP photos from Asia in 2024 show changes in government, natural disasters and moments of joy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy