All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 10, 2025

Ontario slaps 25% increase on electricity exports to US in response to Trump's trade war

Ontario imposes a 25% increase on electricity exports to the U.S. in retaliation to Trump's trade war. Premier Doug Ford warns of further measures if tensions escalate, affecting 1.5 million Americans.

ROB GILLIES, Associated Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a news conference regarding the new tariffs that the United States has placed on Canada, at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a news conference regarding the new tariffs that the United States has placed on Canada, at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario's premier, the leader of Canada’s most populous province, announced that effective Monday it is charging 25% more for electricity to 1.5 million Americans in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.

Ontario provides electricity to Minnesota, New York and Michigan.

“I will not hesitate to increase this charge. If the United State escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference in Toronto.

"Believe me when I say I do not want to do this. I feel terrible for the American people who didn't start this trade war. It’s one person who is responsible, it’s President Trump.”

Ford said Ontario’s tariff would remain in place despite the one-month reprieve from Trump, noting a one-month pause means nothing but more uncertainty.

Ford's office said the new market rules require any generator selling electricity to the U.S. to add a 25% surcharge. Ontario's government expects it to generate revenue of $300,000 Canadian dollars ($208,000) to CA$400,000 ($277,000) per day, “which will be used to support Ontario workers, families and businesses.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The new surcharge is in addition to the federal government's initial CA$30 billion ($21 billion) worth of retaliatory tariffs have been applied on items like American orange juice, peanut butter, coffee, appliances, footwear, cosmetics, motorcycles and certain pulp and paper products.

Trump launched a new trade war last week by imposing tariffs against Washington’s three biggest trading partners, drawing immediate retaliation from Mexico, Canada and China and sending financial markets into a tailspin.

Trump later said he has postponed 25% tariffs on many goods from Canada and Mexico for a month, amid widespread fears of a broader trade war.

Ford estimated it will add about CA$100 ($69) a month to the bills of each American affected.

“It needs to end. Until these tariffs are off the table, until the threat of tariffs is gone for good, Ontario will not relent,” Ford said.

Ford said Trump changes his mind every day, but if he continues to attack Canada he will do everything it takes to maximize the pain.

“Republicans, at least the ones I speak to, do not agree with President Trump but they are too scared to go out there and say it publicly,” Ford said. “It's a shame but we need to end this.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 10
Leader of student protests at Columbia facing deportation af...
WorldMar. 10
Study says climate change will even make Earth's orbit a mes...
WorldMar. 10
The Latest: Trump downplays tariff concerns as US stock sell...
WorldMar. 10
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete, with 83% of agency's programs gone
WorldMar. 10
Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete, with 83% of agency's programs gone
More than 30 nations will participate in Paris planning talks on a security force for Ukraine
WorldMar. 10
More than 30 nations will participate in Paris planning talks on a security force for Ukraine
Supreme Court will take up state bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children, in a Colorado case
WorldMar. 10
Supreme Court will take up state bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ children, in a Colorado case
Young people who aspired to government service dismayed by Trump ending the federal fellows program
WorldMar. 10
Young people who aspired to government service dismayed by Trump ending the federal fellows program
Trump loves Gilded Age tariffs. It was a great time for the rich but not for the many
WorldMar. 10
Trump loves Gilded Age tariffs. It was a great time for the rich but not for the many
Trump loves the Gilded Age and its tariffs. It was a great time for the rich but not for the many
WorldMar. 10
Trump loves the Gilded Age and its tariffs. It was a great time for the rich but not for the many
Tibetans scuffle with police outside the Chinese Embassy in India as they mark uprising anniversary
WorldMar. 10
Tibetans scuffle with police outside the Chinese Embassy in India as they mark uprising anniversary
AI made its way to vineyards. Here's how the technology is helping make your wine
WorldMar. 10
AI made its way to vineyards. Here's how the technology is helping make your wine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy