YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Just eight monkeys remain free from the group who more than a week ago broke out of a South Carolina compound that breeds the primates for medical research, authorities said.

Three more Rhesus macaques were recaptured Wednesday outside the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee, police said in a statement.

Forty-three monkeys made a break for it on Nov. 6 after an employee at what locals call “the monkey farm” didn't fully lock their enclosure, police said.

They have been lured back with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and other treats, officials said.

All the recaptured monkeys have been examined and are in good health, Alpha Genesis employees have told authorities.