WorldNovember 26, 2024

Online auction of confiscated booze features hard-to-find bottles of Kentucky bourbons

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Looking for hard-to-find bottles of Kentucky bourbon to toast the holidays or add to a collection? Get your bids ready as the Bluegrass State launches its first online auction of confiscated alcohol.

BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press
This photo provided by the KentuckyPublic Protection Cabinet shows confiscated alcohol that the state of Kentucky will auction off on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (KentuckyPublic Protection Cabinet via AP)




Whiskeys up for sale include two bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle, a Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold in box with Japanese markings and a bottle of Four Roses Small Batch Barrel Strength 2011.

The sale is the result of a new Kentucky law, which allows alcohol confiscated from closed criminal investigations by the state's alcoholic beverage control agency to be auctioned.

Online bidding opens Wednesday and closes at midnight on Dec. 11. Proceeds will support programs promoting responsible alcohol use by adults and awareness programs for youths.

“This is a really good auction,” Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, said by phone Tuesday. “There are some hard-to-find and rare bottles on there.”

No estimate has been given on how much the auction might raise.

“We look forward to seeing the response to this auction and have started planning additional auctions for 2025,” said Allyson Taylor, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The auction features 32 bottles of alcohol and includes a “stock the bar” bundle with bottles of wine, vodka, rum and whiskey, the agency said.

But the stars are the hard-to-find and rare bourbons up for sale.

“It’s not every day you go to a liquor store and find a bottle of Blanton’s Gold," Gregory said. “You never go to a liquor store and find a bottle of Four Roses 2011.”

The lineup includes bottles of E.H. Taylor bourbon, Blanton’s Single Barrel, Eagle Rare 10 yr., Weller Antique 107, Willett Family Estate Single Barrel Rye, Michter’s, an Old Forester gift set and more.

A link to the online auction is available at ABC.ky.gov. Auction items cannot be shipped, so winning bidders must pick up items in Frankfort, the state said.

The auctions will become a “can't miss opportunity” for bourbon connoisseurs, Gregory said.

Previously, confiscated bourbon or other spirits could end up being destroyed, he said.

“We don't like to see good bourbon poured down the drain,” Gregory said.

Kentucky distillers produce 95% of the global bourbon supply, the Kentucky distillers’ group says.

