One Tech Tip: How to prepare your online accounts in case you die

LONDON (AP) — Most people have accumulated a pile of data — selfies, emails, videos and more — on their social media and digital accounts over their lifetimes. What happens to it when we die?

It's wise to draft a will spelling out who inherits your physical assets after you're gone, but don't forget to take care of your digital estate too. Friends and family might treasure files and posts you've left behind, but they could get lost in digital purgatory after you pass away unless you take some simple steps.

Here's how you can prepare your digital life for your survivors:

Apple

The iPhone maker lets you nominate a “ legacy contact ” who can access your Apple account's data after you die. The company says it's a secure way to give trusted people access to photos, files and messages. To set it up you'll need an Apple device with a fairly recent operating system — iPhones and iPads need iOS or iPadOS 15.2 and MacBooks needs macOS Monterey 12.1.

For iPhones, go to settings, tap Sign-in & Security and then Legacy Contact. You can name one or more people, and they don't need an Apple ID or device.

You'll have to share an access key with your contact. It can be a digital version sent electronically, or you can print a copy or save it as a screenshot or PDF.

Take note that there are some types of files you won't be able to pass on — including digital rights-protected music, movies and passwords stored in Apple's password manager. Legacy contacts can only access a deceased user's account for three years before Apple deletes the account.

Google

Google takes a different approach with its Inactive Account Manager, which allows you to share your data with someone if it notices that you've stopped using your account.

When setting it up, you need to decide how long Google should wait — from three to 18 months — before considering your account inactive. Once that time is up, Google can notify up to 10 people.

You can write a message informing them you’ve stopped using the account, and, optionally, include a link to download your data. You can choose what types of data they can access — including emails, photos, calendar entries and YouTube videos.

There's also an option to automatically delete your account after three months of inactivity, so your contacts will have to download any data before that deadline.