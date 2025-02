OREBRO, Sweden (AP) — Despite his gunshot wounds, sustained Tuesday in Sweden's deadliest mass shooting, Salim Karim Iskef managed to video-call his fiancee to tell her he loved her one last time.

The 28-year-old asked Kareen Alia to look after his mother and herself before the call ended. There was no answer when she called back, and she later found out he'd died from his injuries. He was one of 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at the adult education center in Orebro where Iskef was studying to become a nurse.

The couple had recently bought a home and planned to marry this summer.

"He had all of these dreams in his heart. Now, unfortunately, all of these dreams are gone. Their light has been put out,” Father Jacob Kasselia, priest of their local Orthodox Christian church, told Swedish broadcaster TV4.

Authorities said the shooter, who has not yet been officially identified, was connected to the adult education center where he opened fire with at least one rifle-like weapon and may have attended school there previously.

The shooter was found dead with three guns, 10 empty magazines and a large amount of unused ammunition next to his body. It was not clear how he died, but officials said police did not return his gunfire.

Officers found at least five people, all over age 18, with serious gunshot wounds. A sixth person was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators have not uncovered a definitive motive behind the bloodshed. Police said there were no warnings beforehand, and they believe the perpetrator acted alone. Authorities said there were no suspected connections to terrorism at this point.

‘My whole life was with him’

The school, Campus Risbergska, offers primary and secondary educational classes for adults age 20 and older, Swedish-language classes for immigrants, vocational training, and programs for people with intellectual disabilities. It is on the outskirts of Orebro, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Stockholm.

Iskef was studying nursing there after serving as a healthcare worker during the COVID-19 pandemic. His family fled Syria between 2014 and 2015 because of its long-running civil war.

“We’ve lived together our entire lives," his sister Hanan Eskif told TV4. "We worked together, and we studied together, we went to church together. My whole life was with him, how am I supposed to live without him? ”