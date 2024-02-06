One of four lynx captured in the Scottish Highlands dies

LONDON (AP) — One of four lynx thought to have been released illegally in the Scottish Highlands has died within hours after it was captured, wildlife authorities said Saturday.

The medium-sized wildcats extinct in Scotland for hundreds of years were spotted in the snowy Cairngorms National Park this week, raising concerns that a private breeder had illegally released the predators into the wild. The lynx that died was one of a pair captured Friday.

“This unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare,’’ said Helen Senn, head of conservation at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. “We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves.”