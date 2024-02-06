All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 27, 2024

One Good Thing: This is what made us happy in 2024

The news can be tough in a world often marked by suffering, disaster and war.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE -Two-month-old baby hippo Moo Deng and her mother Jona are seen at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
FILE -Two-month-old baby hippo Moo Deng and her mother Jona are seen at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - U.S. artist Snoop Dogg sits in the audience before the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File)
FILE - U.S. artist Snoop Dogg sits in the audience before the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Members of Suni and the Seven Princesses pose for a photo in Chilgok, South Korea, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
FILE - Members of Suni and the Seven Princesses pose for a photo in Chilgok, South Korea, Oct. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Surf Church pastor, Rev. Samuel Cianelli, preaches to his congregation at the church in Porto, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao, File)
FILE - Surf Church pastor, Rev. Samuel Cianelli, preaches to his congregation at the church in Porto, Portugal, Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fort Worth, Texas, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, who will turn two in July, paints at his mother's art gallery in Accra, Ghana, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu, File)
FILE - Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, who will turn two in July, paints at his mother's art gallery in Accra, Ghana, May 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The news can be tough in a world often marked by suffering, disaster and war.

Sometimes you need to stop and remember that good things happen all the time, all across the world, and 2024 was no different.

Take a look at some of the stories that made us smile.

Moo Deng

Thailand’s adorable pygmy hippo Moo Deng has the kind of face that launches a thousand memes. Only a month after she was unveiled on Facebook, her fame became an unstoppable global phenomena.

Snoop and Olympics

Snoop Dogg became a star of the Paris Olympics as he guided a global audience through the menagerie of sports with commentary, quips and, sometimes, crip walks.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Octogenarian rappers

In their 80s, these South Korean women learned reading and rap. With an average age of 85, they’re probably the oldest rap group in the country, showing there’s no age limit to cool.

Surf church

At this church in Portugal, parishioners surf before they worship. In surfing, they find a connection to spirituality.

Total solar eclipse

The moon blocked out the sun for 40 million people. The clouds parted at just the right time and everyone stopped in wonder to watch as the midday skies darkened.

Toddler artist

A Ghana toddler set a world record as the youngest male artist. His mother says it all started by accident when her son, at 6 months old, discovered her acrylic paints. It just shows you’re never too young for joy!

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 27
Customs agents seize 22,000 fake Pennsylvania vehicle inspec...
WorldDec. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria Fighters Portraits
WorldDec. 27
US homelessness up 18% as affordable housing remains out of ...
WorldDec. 27
2 Florida tourist spots halt drones in shows following a sep...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
WorldDec. 27
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
One owl rescued by a Minnesota woman is euthanized; efforts to save the other continue
WorldDec. 27
One owl rescued by a Minnesota woman is euthanized; efforts to save the other continue
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria
WorldDec. 27
PHOTO COLLECTION: Syria
'Morrison Hotel' made famous by The Doors goes up in flames in LA
WorldDec. 27
'Morrison Hotel' made famous by The Doors goes up in flames in LA
NASA's Parker Solar Probe survives close brush with the sun's scorching surface
WorldDec. 27
NASA's Parker Solar Probe survives close brush with the sun's scorching surface
Q&A: Avicii documentary director on celebrating the late, 'timeless' DJ without exploiting his death
WorldDec. 27
Q&A: Avicii documentary director on celebrating the late, 'timeless' DJ without exploiting his death
Takeaways from AP's report on social safety nets in states that ban abortion
WorldDec. 27
Takeaways from AP's report on social safety nets in states that ban abortion
Israeli troops burn north Gaza hospital after forcibly removing staff and patients, officials say
WorldDec. 27
Israeli troops burn north Gaza hospital after forcibly removing staff and patients, officials say
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy