Abortion rights advocates feared the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door to state abortion bans would also lead to tracking women and charging women who get abortions with murder.

No states have allowed either, but the ideas, once off the table, have gotten attention in legislatures this month.

Oklahoma lawmakers killed a bill that would have allowed murder charges after a public hearing, and North Dakota did so after a floor debate. Similar bills have been introduced before, but they haven't been granted hearings, in part because most major anti-abortion groups oppose them.

A Missouri committee heard testimony on a bill to create a database of pregnant women deemed “at risk” of getting an abortion and connecting them with prospective adoptive parents.

Here’s a look at the proposals:

Missouri proposal would make a database of certain pregnant women

Under the Missouri legislation, the state Department of Social Services would be directed to create a new division tasked with maintaining a “central registry of each expectant mother who is at risk for seeking an abortion.”

The division would also keep a list of prospective adoptive parents and coordinate adoption proceedings.

House Speaker Jonathan Patterson, a Republican, said Thursday that he wants to aid adoption but that the bill doesn't have broad support among House Republicans. Two similar bills were rescinded this week.

“There is some question about the central registry and databases,” Patterson said. “That has to be really tightened up to make sure that people’s privacy is protected.”

Republicans are also wary of expanding government and concerned about the measure's estimated $30 million-a-year cost.

Still, it has won some support.

“Bills like this continue to disprove the false narrative advanced by pro-abortion advocates that the pro-life movement does not care about women, or care about children after they are born,” Susan Klein, executive director of Missouri Right to Life, wrote in a statement supporting the bill.

Tracking pregnancies is not a new worry for advocates

The Planned Parenthood Federation of America says the Missouri legislation is the first of its kind, though fears over the potential tracking of pregnant women are nothing new.