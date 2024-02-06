On the night before Election Day, at campaign events across the country, celebrities turned out in force for Kamala Harris ' presidential bid.

The battleground state of Pennsylvania was particularly starry: In Pittsburgh, the vice president's rally featured Cedric the Entertainer, Katy Perry and Andra Day. In Philadelphia, the finale of Harris' daylong dash across Pennsylvania, performers and presenters included DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe and Ricky Martin.

Republican Donald Trump was decidedly unimpressed with Harris' celebrity lineup.

At his own rally in Pittsburgh, which overlapped with Harris' event in the city, the former president criticized Harris for one celebrity endorsement in particular: Beyoncé. He spoke dismissively about Beyoncé’s appearance at a Harris rally with Harris in Houston last month, drawing boos for the megastar from his supporters.

"Beyoncé would come in. Everyone’s expecting a couple of songs. There were no songs. There was no happiness,” Trump said.

Beyoncé did not perform at the event but was joined onstage by her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, and gave a joyful, impassioned speech met with cheers.

Previously, Beyoncé allowed the Harris campaign to take on her 2016 track “Freedom,” a cut from her landmark 2016 album “Lemonade,” as its anthem.