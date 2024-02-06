All sections
WorldDecember 28, 2024

Olivia Hussey, star of the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' dies at 73

LONDON (AP) — Olivia Hussey, the actor who starred as a teenage Juliet in the 1968 film “Romeo and Juliet,” has died, her family said on social media Saturday. She was 73.

SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press
FILE - "Romeo and Juliette" movie director Franco Zeffirelli, left, actors Olivia Hussey, center, and Leonard Whiting are seen after the Parisian premiere of the film in Paris on Sept. 25, 1968. (AP Photo/Eustache Cardenas, File)
FILE - "Romeo and Juliette" movie director Franco Zeffirelli, left, actors Olivia Hussey, center, and Leonard Whiting are seen after the Parisian premiere of the film in Paris on Sept. 25, 1968. (AP Photo/Eustache Cardenas, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Actress Olivia Hussey smiles as she appears at the Japan premiere of her latest film "Mother Teresa of Calcutta" in Tokyo Wednesday, June 15, 2005. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara, File)
FILE - Actress Olivia Hussey smiles as she appears at the Japan premiere of her latest film "Mother Teresa of Calcutta" in Tokyo Wednesday, June 15, 2005. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Leonard Whiting, left, and Olivia Hussey arrive at the screening of "The Producers" at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Leonard Whiting, left, and Olivia Hussey arrive at the screening of "The Producers" at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Hussey died on Friday, “peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones,” a statement posted to her Instagram account said.

Hussey was 15 when director Franco Zeffirelli cast her in his adaptation of the William Shakespeare tragedy after spotting her onstage in the play “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie," which also starred Vanessa Redgrave.

“Romeo and Juliet” won two Oscars and Hussey won a Golden Globe for best new actress for her part as Juliet, opposite British actor Leonard Whiting, who was 16 at the time.

Decades later Hussey and Whiting brought a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures alleging sexual abuse, sexual harassment and fraud over nude scenes in the film.

They alleged that they were initially told they would wear flesh-colored undergarments in a bedroom scene, but on the day of the shoot Zeffirelli told the pair they would wear only body makeup and that the camera would be positioned in a way that would not show nudity. They alleged they were filmed in the nude without their knowledge.

The case was dismissed by a Los Angeles County judge in 2023, who found their depiction could not be considered child pornography and the pair filed their claim too late.

Whiting was among those paying tribute to Hussey on Saturday. “Rest now my beautiful Juliet no injustices can hurt you now. And the world will remember your beauty inside and out forever," he wrote.

Hussey was born on April 17, 1951, in Bueno Aires, Argentina, and moved to London as a child. She studied at the Italia Conti Academy drama school.

She also starred as Mary, the mother of Jesus, in the 1977 television series “Jesus of Nazareth," as well as the 1978 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile" and horror movies “Black Christmas” and “Psycho IV: The Beginning.”

She is survived by her husband, David Glen Eisley, her three children and a grandson.

