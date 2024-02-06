McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man who fatally shot a woman during a home invasion and robbery 20 years ago apologized to the victim's family before he was executed Thursday, remorse a woman wounded in the attack said was sincere but came too late.

Wendell Grissom, 56, was declared dead by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10:13 a.m. It was Oklahoma’s first execution of 2025.

“It took him a total of 13 minutes to die, and it took him a total of two minutes to kill my best friend,” said Dreu Kopf, who was shot multiple times by Grissom but managed to flee the home.

Grissom and a co-defendant, Jessie Floyd Johns, were convicted of killing of Amber Matthews, 23, and wounding Kopf at Kopf’s Blaine County residence. Johns was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“I apologize to all of you that I've hurt,” Grissom, bearded and wearing a grey prison uniform, said while strapped to the gurney, an IV line affixed to his left arm. “I regret so much that I've put that hatred in your heart for me.”

Grissom said he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the killing and asked the victims' family to forgive him.

“I pray that you all can forgive me,” he said. “Not for my sake. For your sake.”

A minister prayed at Grissom's feet as the lethal drugs began to flow. He exhaled forcefully several times and could be heard snoring when a doctor entered the execution chamber and declared him unconscious about five minutes later. He appeared to stop breathing at 10:09 a.m. and the color started to drain from his face.

More than two dozen of Matthews' friends and family witnessed Grissom's execution.

Three other executions were scheduled this week around the United States. Louisiana put a man to death Tuesday using nitrogen gas for the first time as it resumed executions after a 15-year hiatus. A man who kidnapped and murdered his girlfriend’s ex-husband in Arizona was executed Wednesday by lethal injection. Another lethal injection is scheduled Thursday in Florida.

Prosecutors said Grissom, who had a lengthy criminal record, picked up Johns, who was hitchhiking, and the two men were driving west on Interstate 40 when they decided to commit robberies. They randomly selected Kopf's home near Watonga, where Matthews was visiting Kopf and her two young daughters.

Matthews was shot twice in the head and left clinging to life on the floor as Kopf, also shot twice and seriously wounded, managed to flee in Grissom's truck to get help, prosecutors said. Grissom and Johns also fled, on a stolen four-wheeler, but quickly ran out of gas and were captured after hitching a ride to a cafe in a nearby county.