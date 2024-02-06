TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of fans at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, who lined up 10 deep and hoped to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani as he arrived on Thursday, saw nothing of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar.

What they saw was a 40-meter-long (130 feet) temporary white wall to shield the players in case they came through the arrival area. The Chicago Cubs exited this way when they arrived late Wednesday night.

The Dodgers were seen on the tarmac disembarking from their charter from Phoenix, and Ohtani was one of the first off. But the players didn’t make it to the arrival area, apparently taking an escape route.

The next chance to see Ohtani and the Dodgers will be Friday when the teams open practice at the Tokyo Dome.

The two-game series to open the MLB season is Tuesday and Wednesday, early evening starts in Tokyo. Games will go live in the early morning the same day in North America. Japan is 13 hours ahead of the American east coast.

Fans waited for hours inside the terminal, hoping Ohtani would might show up. Many carried signs of welcome. One was a bright yellow board that read: “I love LA.” Others wore Dodgers caps and shirts and other garb.

Several times excited fans reached high with smart phones, thinking Ohtani had arrived. It was always a false alarm with mere passengers from other flights coming into view.

Patient and polite, fans eventually departed the reception area when it was clear that Japan's most famous citizen would not appear.

Most fans were hopeful, but realistic.

"I just came hoping for any chance I might see him. But I knew, probably not.” said Satoshi Yoshii, a local accountant.

Misaki Ueta came with her husband Reishi and a friend, Ryusei Takahashi. The two men wore Ohtani's No. 17 Dodgers jersey.

“We just came to be able to breathe the same air,” Misaki said. “The Ohtani air.”

Others came for the event — like a rock concert.

“I don’t care if I can’t see him because I’m not really a fan of Othani,” said Kotomi Miyakoda. Standing alongside was her friend, also Kotomi — Kotomi Nakatsu.

“I'm not a fan but I want to see him, the person,” Nakatsu said.

This is billed as the “Japan Series” by MLB. It could be billed as the marketing-Ohtani-in Japan series. Othani is probably the country's most famous citizen and MLB's most marketable asset.