WorldJanuary 15, 2025

Ohtani and Dodgers featured on four of ESPN's first 10 Sunday night baseball broadcast

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be featured on four of ESPN’s first 10 “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts along with a March 27 appearance on the sport’s main opening day.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he heads to first for a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he heads to first for a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be featured on four of ESPN’s first 10 “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts along with a March 27 appearance on the sport’s main opening day.

ESPN said Wednesday it will broadcast the Dodgers’ Sunday night games against the Chicago Cubs (April 13), Atlanta Braves (May 4), New York Mets (May 25) and New York Yankees (June 1).

The Dodgers appeared in the maximum five Sunday night games last year, as did the Yankees, Braves and Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles opens the season on March 18 and 19 against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, and most other teams start play March 27. ESPN’s doubleheader that day features exclusive coverage of the Yankees hosting Milwaukee and the Dodgers at home against Detroit. The March 27 appearances don’t count against each team’s five-game ESPN limit.

ESPN’s Sunday night games started in 1990.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

