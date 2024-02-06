BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be featured on four of ESPN’s first 10 “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcasts along with a March 27 appearance on the sport’s main opening day.

ESPN said Wednesday it will broadcast the Dodgers’ Sunday night games against the Chicago Cubs (April 13), Atlanta Braves (May 4), New York Mets (May 25) and New York Yankees (June 1).

The Dodgers appeared in the maximum five Sunday night games last year, as did the Yankees, Braves and Boston Red Sox.