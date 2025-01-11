All sections
January 11, 2025

Ohio State getting shot at 6th national title after 28-14 win over Texas in CFP semi Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quinshon Judkins ran for two touchdowns before Jack Sawyer forced a fumble by his former roommate that he returned 83 yards for a score with 2:13 left as Ohio State beat Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night to advance to a shot for their sixth national title.

STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer, top, runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, bottom, during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer, top, runs for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, bottom, during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is congratulated by tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) after scoring against Texas during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) is congratulated by tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) after scoring against Texas during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) reacts as running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Texas defensive back Gavin Holmes (9) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) to score during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) reacts as running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs past Texas defensive back Gavin Holmes (9) and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) to score during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass t- running back TreVeyon Henderson during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Texas, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass t- running back TreVeyon Henderson during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Texas, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon (0) reacts after Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an incomplete pass on fourth down during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon (0) reacts after Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an incomplete pass on fourth down during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau, left, sacks Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau, left, sacks Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, middle left, is congratulated by offensive lineman Josh Fryar after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Texas, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, middle left, is congratulated by offensive lineman Josh Fryar after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Texas, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, middle, runs against Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, left, and safety Sonny Styles (6) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, middle, runs against Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, left, and safety Sonny Styles (6) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas running back Jaydon Blue (23) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas running back Jaydon Blue, foreground, catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas running back Jaydon Blue, foreground, catches a touchdown pass against Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) reacts after an incomplete pass during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with quarterback Will Howard (18) during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Texas, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with quarterback Will Howard (18) during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Texas, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The Buckeyes (13-2) got the semifinal victory in the same stadium where 10 years ago they were champions in the debut of the College Football Playoff as a four-team format. Now they have the opportunity to be the winner again in the debut of the expanded 12-team field.

Ohio State plays Orange Bowl champion Notre Dame in Atlanta on Jan. 20

Sawyer got to Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers on a fourth-and-goal from the 8, knocking the ball loose and scooping it up before lumbering all the way to the other end. It was the longest fumble return in CFP history.

Ewers and Sawyer were roommates in Columbus for the one semester the quarterback was there before transferring home to Texas, and helping lead the Longhorns (13-3) to consecutive CFP semifinals. But next season will be their 20th since winning their last national title with Vince Young in 2005.

Texas had gotten to the 1, helped by two pass-interference penalties in the end zone before Quintrevion Wisner was stopped for a 7-yard loss.

Judkins had a 1-yard touchdown for a 21-14 lead with 7:02 left. That score came four plays after quarterback Will Howard converted fourth-and-2 from the Texas 34 with a stumbling 18-yard run that was almost a score.

Howard was 24-of-33 passing for 289 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Ewers finished 23 of 39 for 283 yards with two TD passes to Jaydon Blue and an interception after getting the ball back one final time.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

