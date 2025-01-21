All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Oath Keepers' Rhodes and Proud Boys' Tarrio released from prison after Trump Jan. 6 clemency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys extremist group leader

ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes have been released from prison after their lengthy sentences for seditious conspiracy convictions in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol were wiped away by a sweeping order by President Donald Trump benefitting more than 1,500 defendants.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rhodes and Tarrio were two of the highest-profile defendants Jan. 6 defendants and received some of the harshest punishments in what became the largest investigation in Justice Department history.

Their attorneys confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday they had been released hours after Trump pardoned, commuted the sentences of or ordered the dismissal of cases against all the 1,500-plus people who were charged with federal crimes in the riot.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 21
AP Top 25: Ohio St, Notre Dame are 1-2 in final poll; Georgi...
WorldJan. 21
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz and get...
WorldJan. 21
The Latest: Trump seeks to reshape American institutions wit...
WorldJan. 21
Israel's top general resigns, citing failure to prevent Hama...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Teen dancers descend on Massachusetts to compete in the 'American Idol' of ballet
WorldJan. 21
Teen dancers descend on Massachusetts to compete in the 'American Idol' of ballet
Palestinians confront a landscape of destruction in Gaza's 'ghost towns'
WorldJan. 21
Palestinians confront a landscape of destruction in Gaza's 'ghost towns'
Same-sex marriages will soon become legal in Thailand after historic law
WorldJan. 21
Same-sex marriages will soon become legal in Thailand after historic law
Middle East latest: 2 killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, Palestinians say
WorldJan. 21
Middle East latest: 2 killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, Palestinians say
Sequel to Prince Harry's feud with British tabloids begins in high-stakes trial
WorldJan. 21
Sequel to Prince Harry's feud with British tabloids begins in high-stakes trial
Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey kills at least 10 people, injures 32
WorldJan. 21
Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey kills at least 10 people, injures 32
Taliban announce the release of two Americans held in Afghanistan in a prisoner exchange
WorldJan. 21
Taliban announce the release of two Americans held in Afghanistan in a prisoner exchange
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Starlight Ball
WorldJan. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Starlight Ball
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy