WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, the far-right extremist group leader convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday after President Donald Trump commuted his 18-year prison sentence.

Rhodes' appearance came the day after he was released from prison as a result of Trump's order of clemency benefitting the more than 1,500 people charged with federal crimes in the Jan. 6 attack. Rhodes was convicted in one of the most serious cases brought by the Justice Department over the riot that left more than 100 police officers injured.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's mass pardons for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol won't change the “truth” about what happened in the nation's capital four years ago, two federal judges separately wrote Wednesday as they dismissed criminal cases stemming from the attack by a mob of Trump supporters.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said evidence of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol is preserved through the “neutral lens” of riot videos, trial transcripts, jury verdicts and judicial opinions.

"Those records are immutable and represent the truth, no matter how the events of January 6 are described by those charged or their allies,” she wrote.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presided over Trump's election interference case before its dismissal, said the president's pardons for hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters can't change the “tragic truth” about the attack. Chutkan added that her order dismissing the case against an Illinois man who was charged with firing a gun into the air during the riot cannot "diminish the heroism of law enforcement officers" who defended the Capitol.

“It cannot whitewash the blood, feces, and terror that the mob left in its wake,” Chutkan wrote. “And it cannot repair the jagged breach in America’s sacred tradition of peacefully transitioning power.”

Chutkan and Kollar-Kotelly are among over 20 judges to handle the hundreds of cases produced by the largest investigation in the Justice Department's history. Kollar-Kotelly issued her written remarks in an order dismissing the case against Dominic Box, a Georgia man who was among the first group of rioters to enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Other judges at the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., spoke out against pardons for Capitol rioters before Trump’s second inauguration on Monday, when the Republican president pardoned, commuted the prison sentences or ordered the dismissal of charges in all of the 1,500-plus Capitol riot criminal cases.