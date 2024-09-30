All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 30, 2024
Oasis adds US, Canada and Mexico stops to 2025 tour
NEW YORK (AP) —
MARIA SHERMAN, Associated Press
Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo)
Liam Gallagher performs at the Reading Music Festival, England on Aug. 29, 2021, left, and Noel Gallagher performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 25, 2022. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The British rock band Oasis performs at the Tweeter Center in Mansfield, Mass., Friday, June 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Robert E. Klein, File)
FILE - The British rock band Oasis performs at the Tweeter Center in Mansfield, Mass., Friday, June 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Robert E. Klein, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Oasis shocked fans by announcing a reunion tour last month, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. But those were only U.K. dates. On Monday, the band shared that they're planning on heading to North America in 2025, too.

“America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along,” the Britpop band known for timeless hits like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” shared in a statement.

There are five new stadium dates for next summer, in Toronto, Chicago, outside New York, Los Angeles and Mexico City. American rock band Cage the Elephant will open.

Last month, error messages, hourslong online queues, and dynamic pricing — the quick rise and drop of price due to demand — frustrated fans hoping to score tickets to Oasis' U.K. dates. There may be a solution for at least one of those issues: a spokesperson for Oasis management shared in a statement Monday that “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.”

“When unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans,” it continued. “We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Oasis split in 2009 after many years of infighting, with Noel Gallagher officially leaving the band just before a performance at a festival near Paris. Even before the dissolution, the brothers had long had an antagonistic relationship and reportedly did not speak to each other for years after the breakup. While the Gallagher brothers haven’t performed together since, both regularly perform Oasis songs at their solo gigs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tickets for North America go on sale at 12 p.m. local time on Friday. Registration for the presale is open until Tuesday at 8 a.m. Eastern.

Oasis' North American tour dates

Aug. 24: Toronto

Aug. 28: Chicago

Aug. 31: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sept. 6: Los Angeles

Sept. 12: Mexico City

Advertisement
Related
WorldSep. 30
Supplies arrive by plane and mule to North Carolina as Helen...
WorldSep. 30
Wall Street hangs near its records after wild swings in Asia...
WorldSep. 30
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, Septembe...
WorldSep. 30
A dockworkers strike could shut down East and Gulf ports. Wi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson
WorldSep. 30
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson
The US is sending a few thousand more troops to the Middle East to boost security
WorldSep. 30
The US is sending a few thousand more troops to the Middle East to boost security
Donald Trump suggests 'one rough hour' of policing will end theft
WorldSep. 30
Donald Trump suggests 'one rough hour' of policing will end theft
The Latest: Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction
WorldSep. 30
The Latest: Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction
FBI to pay $22M to settle claims of sexual discrimination at training academy
WorldSep. 30
FBI to pay $22M to settle claims of sexual discrimination at training academy
The Latest: Helene's death toll rises to nearly 100 as supplies rushed to isolated communities
WorldSep. 30
The Latest: Helene's death toll rises to nearly 100 as supplies rushed to isolated communities
It's a 'very difficult time' for U.S. Jews as High Holy Days and Oct. 7 anniversary coincide
WorldSep. 30
It's a 'very difficult time' for U.S. Jews as High Holy Days and Oct. 7 anniversary coincide
When do the Jewish High Holidays start? The 10-day season begins this week with Rosh Hashana
WorldSep. 30
When do the Jewish High Holidays start? The 10-day season begins this week with Rosh Hashana
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy