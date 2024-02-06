NEW YORK (AP) — New York City politicians are calling on Whoopi Goldberg to apologize for suggesting on air that a local bakery had declined to make “The View” co-host a batch of desserts for her birthday because of her political beliefs.

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella was among the local leaders and supporters who joined Holtermann’s Bakery owner Jill Holtermann at a news conference Friday in front of the 145-year-old institution in the city borough of Staten Island.

The Republican said the actor and comedian had “besmirched and defamed” the bakery by “making stuff up to suit their needs."

“Not everybody wakes up everyday thinking about politics,” he said. “A good business person doesn’t care about anyone’s politics.”

Fossella explained that the bakery's decades-old boiler had malfunctioned and had to be replaced, so the store didn't want to commit to making a large order it couldn't fulfill.

“Just say you’re sorry so we can put this behind us,” he said without naming Goldberg.

Holtermann, speaking briefly, said she has been overwhelmed by the support as the bakery has been flooded with orders in response to the public spat.

“I know how hard my family has worked to keep this business alive,” she said. “I wish my father was here today to see this.”

Representatives for Goldberg didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.