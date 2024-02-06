NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked a federal judge to toss out the corruption case against him Wednesday, alleging prosecutorial misconduct, even as the Justice Department seeks dismissal of the charges on the Democrat's behalf.

In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, his lawyers alleged that the misconduct occurred when the government publicly leaked a letter then-U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon wrote to Attorney General Pam Bondi explaining why charges should not be dropped.

She wrote the letter, offering to resign as she refused to follow acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove’s directive to drop the charges against the embattled mayor two weeks ago. Bove accepted the resignation.

Bove had written a letter to Sassoon, saying the mayor was needed to assist President Donald Trump's law-and-order priorities, particularly the fight against illegal immigration and violent crime. He also said the charges were interfering with this year's New York City mayoral race.

In their court papers Wednesday, Adams' lawyers wrote that the public release of Sassoon's “unhinged resignation letter” to Bondi was “part of an extraordinary flurry of leaked internal Justice Department correspondence” that occurred after Bove issued his directive to Sassoon in writing.

The lawyers said Sassoon notified Bondi that prosecutors were planning to add an obstruction charge against Adams in a superseding indictment and made the “wildly inflammatory and false accusation” that Adams and his lawyers had offered to help the Trump administration in return for the dismissal of charges.