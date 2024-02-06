NEW YORK (AP) — Nvidia is replacing Intel on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, ending a 25-year-run for a pioneering semiconductor company that has fallen behind as Nvidia cornered the market for chips that run artificial intelligence systems.

Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams will also replace chemical company Dow Inc. among the companies that make up the 30-stock average.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday that the changes that take effect Nov. 7 “were initiated to ensure a more representative exposure to the semiconductors industry and the materials sector respectively.”