HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A nurse who survived an armed man’s attack on an intensive care unit in a Pennsylvania hospital said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that she was held against him as a shield at gunpoint, arms zip-tied behind her back, as they walked through a doorway and encountered a phalanx of responding police officers.

Nurse Tosha Trostle wrote that she had begged the attacker to let her go and that he pushed the gun against her neck and spine. When they encountered police, she prayed as she heard gunshots and smelled smoke, then heard bullet casings hitting the floor, she wrote.

“I eventually fell into the floor under the weight of the shooter’s body. The officers told me to run. I struggled to get out from under him,” Trostle wrote. “I remember his limp cold hand against my face as I pushed away with my feet.”

She fell twice trying to get to her feet before an officer guided her into another room.

Phone and Facebook messages were left for Trostle on Wednesday. A nurse from the hospital who didn’t want to be identified by name because they weren’t authorized to discuss the events confirmed the posting was from Trostle’s Facebook account.

Authorities say Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, 49, brought a gun and zip ties to UPMC Memorial Hospital in York on Saturday morning and was holding hostages when responding officers fatally shot him.

West York Patrolman Andrew Duarte, 30, was shot and killed. Two other officers and three hospital employees were wounded, authorities said.

Trostle recounted that she had been drawing blood when she heard a commotion and went into a hallway.

“After all I thought I was responding to a staff assist, patient fall, one in a dozen possible occurrences; not an active shooter. When I rounded the corner of the back hall I was met in the distance by the shooter holding my coworker, Jess, at gunpoint,” she wrote.

Her colleague, Jessica Breighner, was forced to zip-tie her.

“I saw the fear in her eyes, fear does not sound like enough really though,” Trostle wrote.

The attacker’s shoes became etched into Trostle’s mind as she lay at his feet, thinking the gun might have jammed and then hearing him reload, she added.