All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 11, 2025

NTSB urges ban on some helicopter flights at Washington airport where 67 people died

Federal investigators looking for the cause of the January collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people recommended a ban on some helicopter flights Tuesday to improve safety.

JOSH FUNK and JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press
National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a news conference at NTSB headquarters Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks during a news conference at NTSB headquarters Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Federal investigators looking for the cause of the January collision between a passenger jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C., that killed 67 people recommended a ban on some helicopter flights Tuesday to improve safety.

A military helicopter collided with the American Airlines jet as it was approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport over the Potomac River on Jan. 29. Among the victims were 28 members of the figure skating community.

National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said that under the current practice helicopters and planes can be as close as 75 feet apart from each other during landing. She said investigators have identified 15,214 instances of planes getting alerts about helicopters being in close proximity between October 2021 and December 2024.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Investigators have said the helicopter may have had inaccurate altitude readings in the moments before the crash, and the crew may not have heard key instructions from air traffic controllers. The collision likely occurred at an altitude just under 300 feet (91 meters), as the plane descended toward the helicopter, which was well above its 200-foot (61-meter) limit for that location.

The helicopter pilots may have also missed part of another communication, when the tower said the jet was turning toward a different runway, Homendy said last month.

The helicopter was on a “check” flight that night where the pilot was undergoing an annual test and a test on using night vision goggles, Homendy said. Investigators believe the crew was wearing night vision goggles throughout the flight.

The Army has said the Black Hawk crew was highly experienced, and accustomed to the crowded skies around the nation’s capital.

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 11
UK police arrest a man on suspicion of manslaughter over Nor...
WorldMar. 11
Trump is buying a Tesla. A look at the harsh things he's had...
WorldMar. 11
Explainer: What's a recession and why is rising anxiety abou...
WorldMar. 11
Measles cases are still rising in Texas. Here's what you sho...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy in hyperbaric chamber explosion
WorldMar. 11
4 charged in death of 5-year-old boy in hyperbaric chamber explosion
Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says
WorldMar. 11
Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says
Trump says he'll buy a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces financial trouble
WorldMar. 11
Trump says he'll buy a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces financial trouble
Trump slump: Can the president restore trust in his economic plans after his tariffs create fear?
WorldMar. 11
Trump slump: Can the president restore trust in his economic plans after his tariffs create fear?
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
WorldMar. 11
The Latest: Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs is complete
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
WorldMar. 11
Republicans are marching ahead with a government funding bill despite Democratic opposition
Supreme Court seems intent on taking small steps in dealing with challenges to Trump's agenda
WorldMar. 11
Supreme Court seems intent on taking small steps in dealing with challenges to Trump's agenda
Middle East latest: Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza Strip, 3 in the occupied West Bank
WorldMar. 11
Middle East latest: Israeli fire kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza Strip, 3 in the occupied West Bank
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy