WorldJanuary 20, 2025

Novak Djokovic won't speak to the Australian Open's local TV network without an apology

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) —

HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia is congratulated by Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, left, after their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Novak Djokovic, right, of Serbia is congratulated by Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, left, after their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Novak Djokovic of Serbia autographs for fans after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in a fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia autographs for fans after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in a fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Television presenter Tony Jones during a live cross at Melbourne Park venue for the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Television presenter Tony Jones during a live cross at Melbourne Park venue for the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match TV interview at the Australian Open after his win Sunday night to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the official broadcaster of the tournament in the host country.

Djokovic said he wants an apology from Channel 9 and Tony Jones, who called the 24-time Grand Slam champion overrated and a has-been during an on-air appearance at Melbourne Park where a crowd of the player's supporters were chanting.

Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, did not name Jones, but said a "famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster, Channel 9 ... made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

Djokovic said he will continue to avoid speaking to the network.

“I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That’s all,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic later posted a message on X reiterating why he declined to speak. That triggered a reply from billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who said “It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media.”

Djokovic replied to Musk's tweet with “Indeed” followed by a raised hands emoji.

After beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets at Rod Laver Arena to reach the quarterfinals, Djokovic was expected to speak to former player Jim Courier on television. Instead, Djokovic held the microphone and told the crowd: “Thank you very much for being here tonight. I appreciate your presence and the support. I’ll see you next round. Thank you very much.”

Later, at his news conference, Djokovic began with a statement, telling reporters why he didn't do the interview and clarifying he was upset by Jones and the broadcaster, not Courier or the fans in the stadium.

He said that he also spoke to Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, about the issue.

“I just wanted to make sure that he knows where I stand and the reasons behind it,” Djokovic said. “So I told him: ‘If you guys want to fine me for not giving an on-court interview, that’s OK.’ I’ll accept that ’cause I feel like this is something that needs to be done. That’s all there is to it.”

Jones on Monday said he meant the comments as “banter" and had reached out to Djokovic to apologize as soon as Tennis Australia contacted the Nine network to relay the 24-time major winner's displeasure.

“I considered it to be humor, which is consistent with most things I do,” he said on Channel 9. “Having said that, I was made aware ... that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.

“I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them. And as I stand here now, I stand by that apology to Novak."

Jones also apologized to the Serbian fans who also didn't interpret his comments as humorous.

“I do feel as though I’ve let down the Serbian fans," he said. "I’m not just saying this to try and wriggle out of trouble or anything. I genuinely feel for those fans.”

“So, I can only again tell Novak what I told him 48 hours ago. And that is I do apologize if he felt that I disrespected him."

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

