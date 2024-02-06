PARIS (AP) — The day after the inferno struck Notre Dame on April 15, 2019, Philippe Villeneuve walked despondently into the remains of his cathedral. Smoke choked the spring air, the spire lay in rubble, and charred beams littered the nave. “We had lost the framework, the roof, the spire, and three sections of the vault,” Villeneuve, its chief architect since 2013, said.

Yet just hours earlier, President Emmanuel Macron had issued an extraordinary decree: Notre Dame would rise again — in just five years. “There was one sole (problem),” Villeneuve said in an interview with The Associated Press, “the deadline.”

It felt impossible. Yet as Villeneuve stepped through the wreckage with doubts in his mind, he was caught by surprise. Terrifying as it was to see the charred remains of the 861-year-old Gothic treasure, a beacon of hope emerged.

“All the stained-glass windows were spared, the great organ, the furniture, the paintings -— everything was intact,” he realized. “It was doable."

A historic restoration

Macron’s decree became the driving force behind the most ambitious restoration in modern French history. The announcement — to restore an edifice that took nearly 200 years to build in just five years — sparked unprecedented global support, with donations quickly nearing $1 billion.

Yet, other obstacles came in waves. First, the fire’s immediate aftermath brought a lead contamination crisis that halted work for a month, and woke the world up to the dangers of lead dust. Then came the pandemic, forcing workers off-site. Weather, too, seemed to conspire, with heavy rains delaying the removal of the scorched scaffolding that had fused into a skeletal reminder of the disaster.

But Villeneuve persisted, working with his team on what he called the “presidential building site” to redefine what was possible under extraordinary conditions. He lobbied for the final reopening date to be delayed from April of this year to align with Dec. 8 — a Catholic holy day celebrating Mary’s conception without sin — a symbolic choice that felt both achievable and sacred.

His irreverent sense of humor — delivered amid expletives, and with a childlike grin that belies his 61 years and his silver hair — seems to have carried him through the relentless five years of work.

But as the reopening fast approaches, Villeneuve confessed his lingering anxiety.

“I’m not calm — not at all. I’m completely stressed out,” he said. “This was not just about restoring a building. This was about restoring the heart of France.”

More beautiful than ever

There were positives. The fire badly scarred the cathedral but also revealed its hidden brilliance — with many who glimpsed the restored interiors last week saying they are more majestic than before the catastrophe.

“It’s horrible to say (of the fire), but every cloud has a silver lining,” Villeneuve said, smiling. “The stone is luminous now. It almost glows.”

The intense heat and falling debris left behind a film of toxic lead dust, requiring meticulous cleaning of every surface. Sculptures, walls and organ pipes were painstakingly stripped of grime and soot, exposing a brightness unseen for centuries.

Strolling through the medieval wooden beams of the reconstructed framework, so complicated it is known as the “forest,” or beneath the newly restored spire, Villeneuve felt the work was so seamless it seemed as if the inferno might never have happened, he said.

"That’s success,” Villeneuve said. "If I can make (cathedral visitors) doubt there was ever a fire, then I’ve erased the horror.”