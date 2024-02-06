PARIS (AP) — Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral, whose historic bells were silenced following 2019’s devastating fire, will soon echo again with fresh chimes.

On Thursday, the Gothic landmark took delivery of three new bells, including one that was used in the city’s Stade de France stadium during this year’s Paris Olympic Games.

The Olympic bell, a gift from the Paris 2024 organizing committee, will be installed alongside two smaller bells, named Chiara and Carlos, above the altar where they will be rung during Mass, officials said.

Their arrival ahead of Notre Dame's reopening on Dec. 8 marks a milestone in the painstaking restoration and modernization of the 861-year-old cathedral, made famous around the world by Victor Hugo's “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, rector of Notre Dame, expressed gratitude for the bells’ arrival during a ceremony.

“What a joy it is,” he said. “At the most important moment of the Mass these bells will ring, just as they did when the victor of a competition could celebrate their victory.”

During the Paris 2024 Games, the iconic Olympic bell was rung by each track and field winner.

It bears the mark “Paris 2024,” while the two others are adorned with a round symbol combining the image of Notre Dame’s iconic rosary window with a monstrance, a religious vessel central to the cathedral’s altar.

Crafted by the renowned Cornille Havard foundry, in Villedieu-les-Poêles, Normandy, the bells embody France’s distinguished bell-making tradition.

In a solemn moment, Dumas consecrated the bells with holy water and a tree branch.