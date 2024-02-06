Notre Dame jumped to No. 3 in The Associated Press Top 25 on Monday after beating rival UConn last week.

The Irish climbed five spots after the 79-68 victory over the Huskies, who fell two places to fourth. Notre Dame's victory over UConn gave the Irish three wins over top five teams this season. They also beat USC and Texas.

“This is a major win for us,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “Obviously, it’s just one win, but I’m really grateful for this group and really proud of our effort and the way that we showed up today with such toughness and discipline.”

UCLA remained the No. 1 team, receiving 30 of the 32 first-place votes from a national media panel. South Carolina was second and received a first-place vote, as did Notre Dame.

LSU was fifth with Texas, USC and Maryland following the Tigers. Duke and Oklahoma rounded out the top 10.

Unbeaten Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech continues to move up the rankings at it remains unbeaten. The Yellow Jackets climbed eight spots to 17th after an 82-76 victory at then-No. 14 North Carolina on Sunday. It was their first win at the Tar Heels since 2012. Georgia Tech at 11-0 is off to the best start in school history.