WorldJanuary 10, 2025

Notre Dame gets late pick and field goal to make title game with 27-24 win over Penn State

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A diving interception off an ill-advised pass set up Notre Dame's trip to play for the program's 12th national title after a thrill-a-minute 27-24 victory over Penn State on Thursday night in the Orange Bowl.

EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Notre Dame place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks the game winning field goal during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) kicks the game winning field goal during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame place kicker Mitch Jeter (98) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks up during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks up during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) grabs a pass in front of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) grabs a pass in front of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton (10) scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) grabs a pass as Penn State cornerback Zion Tracy (7) defends during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse (1) grabs a pass as Penn State cornerback Zion Tracy (7) defends during the second half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) grabs Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley (6) grabs Notre Dame wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Penn State safety Jaylen Reed (1) attempts to hold Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Penn State safety Jaylen Reed (1) attempts to hold Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) as he scores a touchdown during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) aims a pass during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli (18) aims a pass during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks up during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman looks up during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Penn State, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A diving interception off an ill-advised pass set up Notre Dame's trip to play for the program's 12th national title after a thrill-a-minute 27-24 victory over Penn State on Thursday night in the Orange Bowl.

Fighting Irish defensive back Christian Gray snared Drew Allar's pass across the middle at the Nittany Lions 42 with 33 seconds left, then the Irish moved 19 yards to set up Mitch Jeter's 41-yard winner with 7 seconds left.

The game featured three ties, three lead changes and 31 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Notre Dame (14-1), seeded seventh in this, the first 12-team college playoff, will have a chance to bring its first title since 1988 back under the Golden Dome with a game Jan. 20 against the winner of Friday night’s Texas-Ohio State semifinal.

In that game, Irish coach Marcus Freeman will try to become the first Black coach to win the title at college football’s highest level.

No. 6 seed Penn State (13-3) fell agonizingly short in a game it controlled over the first 28 minutes. Coach James Franklin fell to 4-20 with the Nittany Lions against teams ranked in the AP Top 10.

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard shook off a hit late in the second quarter that sent him to the medical tent to be checked for a concussion. He led the Irish on four scoring drives in the second half, including the last one.

He finished with 223 yards passing, including a key 10-yard dart to Jaden Greathouse to convert third-and-3 on the last drive. Leonard also had 35 yards rushing, and passed and ran for a score each.

The game started slow (and boring), but Riley’s injury injected life into things. He led Notre Dame on TD drives of 75 and 72 yards in the third quarter to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 17-10 lead.

At that point, the game was just getting started.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

