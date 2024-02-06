Not just Spot: Decoding Westminster show dogs' fancy, fanciful names

They have names that could make a random password generator cry uncle.

Meet, for example, GCHG CH Calicops Sassafras Gonnakikurass.

“She’s a saucy girl. Her name says it all,” Fred Ortiz said as he groomed the Brussels griffon to compete Monday at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Her name says ... what exactly? Well, ponder the final part, and you may understand what her owners are wryly getting at. But in any event, you can just call her Wrassy.

Westminster’s main competition began Monday with breed-by-breed judging that leads to U.S. dogdom's most illustrious best in show prize, awarded Tuesday night. The kennel club held agility and obedience contests, as well as other events on Saturday.

If show dogs are the aristocrats of the canine world, they often have the names, titles and nicknames to match.

Their “registered,” or formal, names are the ones used for showing. Those long, confounding-sounding appellations are actually packed with show-dog information.

Clumps of capital letters at the beginning, and sometimes also the end, signify the dogs’ achievements in various sports. “GCHG” and “CH,” for example, denote various levels of championship in the traditional, breed-by-breed judging.

After those titles, the first word in a registered name generally indicates the kennel, or breeding program, that produced the dog. Other kennels or dogs in the pedigree might get a shout-out at the end.