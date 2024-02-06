All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 1, 2024

Not just for summer: 'Brat' is Collins Dictionary's word of the year

LONDON (AP) — Collins Dictionary has declared

AP News, Associated Press
Charli xcx attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Charli xcx attends the WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LONDON (AP) — Collins Dictionary has declared “brat” – the album title that became a summer-living ideal – its 2024 word of the year.

The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase “brat summer,” it became “one of the most talked about words of 2024.”

“More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life,” the dictionary said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Collins experts monitor their 20-billion-word database to create the annual list of new and notable words that reflect the ever-evolving English language.

Other new and notable words for 2024 include “era,” in the sense of “a period of one’s life or career that is of a distinctive character.” It’s inspired by Taylor Swift’s world-conquering Eras tour.

Other notable neologisms among the dictionary’s word-of-the-year finalists include the growing movement against mass tourism, “anti-tourism”; “delulu,” meaning utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one’s ideas or expectations; and “rawdogging,” taking a long-haul flight with no devices or distractions.

“With many of this year’s notable words being popularized by generations Z and Alpha, we can confidently say this is the most ‘brat’ Word of the Year list ever,” said Collins managing director Alex Beecroft.

Collin's 2023 word of the year was “AI,” short for artificial intelligence.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Holiday Lights Around the World
WorldNov. 20
Lawmakers are concerned about background checks of Trump's C...
WorldNov. 20
Matt Gaetz meets privately with senators to shore up support...
WorldNov. 20
Trump's casting call as he builds out his administration: TV...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
WorldNov. 20
Israeli officials demand the right to strike Hezbollah under any cease-fire deal for Lebanon
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
WorldNov. 20
Gallaudet women's volleyball team is signing, quietly winning and rolling into the NCAA Tournament
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
WorldNov. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
WorldNov. 20
Comcast to spin off cable networks, once star performers for the entertainment giant
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
WorldNov. 20
Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
WorldNov. 20
Viola Davis to receive Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
WorldNov. 20
Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
WorldNov. 20
Middle East latest: Israel insists on right to act against Hezbollah in any deal to end fighting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy