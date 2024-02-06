Not just for summer: 'Brat' is Collins Dictionary's word of the year

LONDON (AP) — Collins Dictionary has declared “brat” – the album title that became a summer-living ideal – its 2024 word of the year.

The word, used by singer Charli XCX as the title of her sixth studio album, has been defined as “characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.”

Collins lexicographers said on Friday that in the phrase “brat summer,” it became “one of the most talked about words of 2024.”

“More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life,” the dictionary said.