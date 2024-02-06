All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 29, 2024

Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen quits a tournament in a dispute over jeans

NEW YORK (AP) — Top ranked chess player

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Magnus Carlsen arrives at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony, April 15, 2023, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Magnus Carlsen arrives at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony, April 15, 2023, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League, July 1, 2023, in Dubai. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
FILE - Norwegian Magnus Carlsen of SG Alpine Warriors plays against Poland's Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Chingari Gulf Titans during Global Chess League, July 1, 2023, in Dubai. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Top ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen has left the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships after refusing to change out of the jeans he wore to the competition, the International Chess Federation said.

The federation said in a Friday statement that its regulations include a dress code that bars participants from wearing jeans at the event.

“The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire,” the federation said in the statement posted to its website. “Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players.”

The 34-year-old Norwegian chess grandmaster said in a video from his Take Take Take chess app that he posted on the social platform X that he accepted a $200 fine. But he refused to change his pants before quitting the competition in New York.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I said, ‘I’ll change tomorrow if that’s OK," Carlsen said in the video. "But they said, ‘Well, you have to change now.’ At that point it became a bit of a matter of principle for me.”

The federation said in its statement that the dress code is “designed to ensure professionalism and fairness for all participants.”

It said fellow participant Ian Nepomniachtchi was also fined earlier Friday for breaching the dress code by wearing sports shoes.

“However, Mr. Nepomniachtchi complied, changed into approved attire, and continued to play in the tournament,” the statement said. “These rules have been in place for years and are well-known to all participants and are communicated to them ahead of each event."

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 29
Mavs star Luka Doncic is latest pro athlete whose home was b...
WorldDec. 29
South Korean media report 28 people dead after a plane catch...
WorldDec. 29
15 hurt in Florida when train hits fire truck that drove ont...
WorldDec. 28
Tornadoes touch down around Houston, killing 1

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump appears to side with Musk, tech allies in debate over foreign workers roiling his supporters
WorldDec. 28
Trump appears to side with Musk, tech allies in debate over foreign workers roiling his supporters
Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers
WorldDec. 28
Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers
Olivia Hussey, star of the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' dies at 73
WorldDec. 28
Olivia Hussey, star of the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' dies at 73
Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city's first pyrotechnics drone show
WorldDec. 28
Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city's first pyrotechnics drone show
Putin apologizes for 'tragic incident' but stops short of saying Azerbaijani plane was shot down
WorldDec. 28
Putin apologizes for 'tragic incident' but stops short of saying Azerbaijani plane was shot down
Sweden embarks on a sober search for more cemetery space in case of war
WorldDec. 28
Sweden embarks on a sober search for more cemetery space in case of war
Drought, fires and deforestation battered Amazon rainforest in 2024
WorldDec. 28
Drought, fires and deforestation battered Amazon rainforest in 2024
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
WorldDec. 28
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy