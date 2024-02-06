NEW YORK (AP) — Top ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen has left the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships after refusing to change out of the jeans he wore to the competition, the International Chess Federation said.

The federation said in a Friday statement that its regulations include a dress code that bars participants from wearing jeans at the event.

“The Chief Arbiter informed Mr. Carlsen of the breach, issued a $200 fine, and requested that he change his attire,” the federation said in the statement posted to its website. “Unfortunately, Mr. Carlsen declined, and as a result, he was not paired for round nine. This decision was made impartially and applies equally to all players.”

The 34-year-old Norwegian chess grandmaster said in a video from his Take Take Take chess app that he posted on the social platform X that he accepted a $200 fine. But he refused to change his pants before quitting the competition in New York.