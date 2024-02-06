NEW YORK (AP) — There's a chance solar storms may bring northern lights to several northern U.S states just in time for the new year.

The sun expelled a burst of plasma Sunday that's hurtling toward Earth and is expected to arrive sometime Monday, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Once it arrives, it may spark colorful auroras Monday and Tuesday nights in Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa and New York may also get a piece of the view.

The early morning hours on Tuesday while it's still dark should have the best chance of producing a light show, NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl said.

To spy the spectacle, wait for clear skies to get dark and then go outside, ideally away from bright city lights. Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.