WorldJanuary 29, 2025

North Korean leader Kim inspects nuclear facility as Pyongyang pressures Trump administration

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader

HYUNG-JIN KIM and FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press
Visitors walk near a wire fence decorated with ribbons written with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Visitors walk near a wire fence decorated with ribbons written with messages wishing for the reunification of the two Koreas at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The bridge that was destroyed during the Korean War, is seen in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
The bridge that was destroyed during the Korean War, is seen in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS
South Korean military's barbed-wire fence is seen near the snow covered field in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
South Korean military's barbed-wire fence is seen near the snow covered field in Paju, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a facility that produces nuclear material and called for bolstering the country’s nuclear capability, state media reported Wednesday, as the North looks to increase pressure on the United States following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim’s visit suggests a continued emphasis on an expansion of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal, though Trump has said he’s willing to talk to Kim again to revive diplomacy. Many analysts view North Korean weapons moves as part of a strategy to win diplomatic talks with Washington that could result in aid and political concessions.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited the nuclear-material production base and the Nuclear Weapons Institute. It didn’t say where those facilities are located, but North Korean photos of Kim’s visit indicated that he likely visited a uranium-enrichment facility that he went to last September. That visit was North Korea’s first disclosure of a uranium-enrichment facility since it showed one to visiting American scholars in 2010.

During the latest visit, Kim praised scientists and others for "producing weapons-grade nuclear materials and in strengthening the nuclear shield of the country.”

On Sunday, North Korea said it tested a cruise missile system, its third known weapons display this year, and vowed “the toughest” response to what it called the escalation of U.S.-South Korean military drills.

North Korea views U.S. military training with South Korea as invasion rehearsals, though Washington and Seoul have repeatedly said their drills are defensive in nature. In recent years, the United States and South Korea have expanded their military exercises in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program.

The start of Trump’s second term raises prospects for the revival of diplomacy between the United States and North Korea, as Trump met Kim three times during his first term. The Trump-Kim diplomacy in 2018-19 fell apart due to wrangling over U.S.-led economic sanctions on North Korea.

During a Fox News interview broadcast Thursday, Trump called Kim “a smart guy” and “not a religious zealot.” Asked whether he will reach out to Kim again, Trump replied, “I will, yeah.”

Many experts say Kim likely thinks he has greater bargaining power than in his earlier round of diplomacy with Trump because of his country’s enlarged nuclear arsenal and deepening military ties with Russia.

___

Klug reported from Tokyo

