RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein kicked off his term in office Saturday by praising the resilience of the state's residents following Hurricane Helene and pledging to “cut through red tape to help people rebuild quicker.”

The Democrat also offered an upbeat message, expressing his willingness to work with the Republican-controlled General Assembly on a host of issues, from creating jobs and recruiting teachers to smashing drug rings and combating the devastating effects of fentanyl.

“We must overcome the unprecedented storm that ravaged our state and the everyday struggles that impact our neighbors,” Stein said. "And we will."

The new governor invoked “North Carolina Strong” and created a picture of state lawmakers “working together across our differences to get things done.”

“We have real problems to solve, and we do not have time to settle petty political scores or fight divisive culture wars," Stein said. "I want to stand with you as we fight for our people, not with each other.”

Stein spoke during a televised address from the House chambers of the old Capitol building, with an audience that was mainly family and some staff. An outdoor ceremony next to the old Capitol had been scheduled for Saturday as part of a larger public inauguration for Stein and other statewide elected executive branch officials within what is called the Council of State. But it was canceled because of winter weather.