RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The catastrophic flooding and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina likely caused at least a record $53 billion in damages and recovery needs, Gov. Roy Cooper's administration said Wednesday.

The state budget office generated the preliminary figure for direct or indirect damages and potential investments to prevent similar destruction in future storms.

Cooper told reporters the state's previous record for storm damage was $17 billion from Hurricane Florence, which struck eastern North Carolina in 2018.

“It is no exaggeration to describe Helene as the deadliest and most damaging storm ever to hit North Carolina," Cooper said while unveiling his request to the General Assembly for $3.9 billion to help pay for repairs and revitalization. He called it a “down payment on western North Carolina's future.”

North Carolina state officials have reported 96 deaths from Helene, which brought historic levels of rain and flooding to the mountains in late September.

The storm and its aftermath caused 1,400 landslides and damaged over 160 water and sewer systems, at least 6,000 miles (9,650 kilometers) of roads, more than 1,000 bridges and culverts and an estimated 126,000 homes, the budget office said. Some 220,000 households are expected to apply for federal assistance.

“This jaw-dropping damage figure reminds us that we are very much on the front end of this recovery effort,” the Democratic governor said.

The report with Cooper's spending request was released the day before the Republican-controlled legislature planned to meet for a one-day session to advance additional Helene recovery legislation.

Lawmakers unanimously approved two weeks ago a $273 million package that also included language to provide flexibility to state agencies, displaced residents and officials running elections in 25 western counties. Thirty-nine of the state's 100 counties are within the federally declared disaster area.