WorldOctober 14, 2024

Nobel economics prize is awarded for research into differences in prosperity between nations

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel memorial prize in economics has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into differences in prosperity between nations.

DANIEL NIEMANN and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
FILE - A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)
FILE - A bust of Alfred Nobel on display following a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A close-up view of a Nobel Prize medal at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
FILE - A close-up view of a Nobel Prize medal at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel memorial prize in economics has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into differences in prosperity between nations.

The announcement was made Monday in Stockholm.

Acemoglu and Johnson work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Robinson conducts his research at the University of Chicago.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is unveiling the winner — or winners — of the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics on Monday, wrapping up six days of awards announcements.

The award is formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. The central bank established it as a memorial to Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish businessman and chemist who invented dynamite and established the five Nobel Prizes. The first winners were Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen in 1969.

Last year, Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin was honored for her research that helps explain why women around the world are less likely than men to work and why they earn less money when they do. She was only the third woman among the 93 economics laureates.

Though Nobel purists stress that the economics prize is technically not a Nobel Prize, it is always presented together with the others on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896.

Nobel honors were announced last week in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace.

___

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands.

