STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel memorial prize in economics has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for research into differences in prosperity between nations.

The announcement was made Monday in Stockholm.

Acemoglu and Johnson work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Robinson conducts his research at the University of Chicago.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is unveiling the winner — or winners — of the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics on Monday, wrapping up six days of awards announcements.