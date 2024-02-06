No trick! Halloween temperatures soar above normal in Northeast

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Trick-or-treaters in the Northeast who in past years would bundle up under their Bluey or Beetlejuice costumes will be able to bask in unseasonably mild temperatures Thursday.

New York City was forecast to hit 78 degrees (25.5 Celsius) on Halloween, with Boston expected to top out 76 degrees (24 Celsius). Caribou, Maine, was expected to hit a high of 70 degrees (21 Celsius), well above the Halloween average of 47 degrees (8 Celsius).

Buffalo, New York, was on track for a record-breaking high of 75 degrees (24 Celsius) — a year after light snow fell on Halloween.

“These temperatures are running on average about 20 degrees warmer than normal,” said Samantha Borisoff, a climatologist at the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University. She noted that weather can vary widely in October, a transitional month between seasons.

“So every Halloween can be very different,” she said.