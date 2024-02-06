All sections
WorldOctober 22, 2024

No rugby, field hockey, badminton, triathlon or cricket at leaner 2026 Commonwealth Games

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland conceived rugby sevens in the 1880s yet it will not feature in the scaled-back 2026 Commonwealth Games hosted by Glasgow.

FILE - Scotland's Andrew McConnell shoots and scores goal against South Africa during their men's pool A hockey match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, July 31, 2022. A scaled-back 2026 Commonwealth Games hosted by Glasgow will not feature rugby sevens, which was conceived in Scotland in the 1880s. Other sports that have also been dropped include field hockey, triathlon, badminton, Twenty20 cricket, squash, and diving. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
FILE - Scotland's Andrew McConnell shoots and scores goal against South Africa during their men's pool A hockey match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, July 31, 2022. A scaled-back 2026 Commonwealth Games hosted by Glasgow will not feature rugby sevens, which was conceived in Scotland in the 1880s. Other sports that have also been dropped include field hockey, triathlon, badminton, Twenty20 cricket, squash, and diving. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Other sports that have also been dropped include field hockey, triathlon, badminton, Twenty20 cricket, squash, and diving.

The Games will have a 10-sport program in four venues. Athletics and swimming are compulsory while there will also be track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3x3 basketball.

There will also be integrated para events in six of those sports: Athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, bowls and basketball.

The Games will take place from July 23-Aug. 2 after Glasgow stepped in when the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year because of rising costs.

It was not easy to decide which sports to include, Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid told the BBC on Tuesday.

“I think everybody recognises that these events need to be more affordable, lighter and we would have loved to have all of our sports and all of our athletes competing but unfortunately it's just not deliverable or affordable for this time frame," Reid said.

Athletes and support staff will be housed in hotels. Around 3,000 athletes are expected to compete from up to 74 Commonwealth nations and territories representing a combined total of 2.5 billion people, a third of the world’s entire population.

More than 500,000 tickets made available for spectators.

The Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadleir said: “The 2026 Games will be a bridge to the Commonwealth Games of tomorrow, an exciting first step in our journey to reset and redefine the Games as a truly collaborative, flexible and sustainable model for the future that minimises costs, reduces the environmental footprint, and enhances social impact. In doing so, increasing the scope of countries capable of hosting.”

Glasgow hosted the event in 2014 at a cost of more than 540 million pounds.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

