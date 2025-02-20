JERUSALEM (AP) — A series of explosions on three buses in a parking lot rattled central Israel on Thursday in what authorities suspected was a militant attack. No injuries were reported.

The explosions happened on a day when Israel was already grieving after Hamas returned the bodies of four hostages from Gaza. The bus explosions were reminiscent of bombings during the Palestinian uprising of the 2000s, but such attacks are now rare.

Police spokesman Asi Aharoni told Channel 13 TV that explosives were found on two other buses. Israeli police said the five bombs were identical and equipped with timers, and said bomb squads were defusing the unexploded bombs.

Bomb disposal units had also finished searching buses and trains nationwide for additional explosives and police were on the scene Bat Yam, a city outside Tel Aviv, as they searched for suspects.

“We need to determine if a single suspect placed explosives on a number of buses, or if there were multiple suspects," police spokesman Haim Sargrof told Israeli TV.

Tzvika Brot, mayor of Bat Yam, said it was a miracle no one was hurt. The buses had finished their routes and were in a parking lot, he said.

The Shin Bet internal security agency was taking over the investigation, police said, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said he was receiving updates from his military secretary and following the events.