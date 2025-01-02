All sections
WorldJanuary 2, 2025

No. 6 Ohio State blasts top-ranked Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl, advances to CFP semifinals

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jeremiah Smith caught two of Will Howard’s three long touchdown passes during Ohio State’s sensational 34-point first half, and the No. 6 Buckeyes roared into the College Football Playoff semifinals with a 41-21 victory over No. 1 Oregon in the 111th Rose Bowl Game on Wednesday night.

GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates his touchdown against Oregon during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates his touchdown against Oregon during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Oregon, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff against Oregon, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass over Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass over Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) stiff-arms Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) stiff-arms Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) catches a pass over Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (8) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden (1) catches a pass over Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (8) during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson (26) attempts to pull down Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Oregon linebacker Devon Jackson (26) attempts to pull down Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins (1) during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon running back Jordan James (20) runs the ball as he's tackled by Ohio State defenders during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Oregon running back Jordan James (20) runs the ball as he's tackled by Ohio State defenders during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a touchdown pass as Oregon defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) defends during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) catches a touchdown pass as Oregon defensive back Brandon Johnson (3) defends during the first half in the quarterfinals of the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Howard passed for 319 yards, Emeka Egbuka also caught a long TD pass and TreVeyon Henderson made a 66-yard touchdown run in a redemptive Rose Bowl for the Buckeyes (12-2, CFP No. 8 seed), whose big-game execution sometimes hasn't matched their formidable talent this season.

Ohio State has seized the second chances created by the first 12-team CFP, emphatically blowing out the tournament's No. 1 seed. The Buckeyes scored on six of their first seven drives and took a 34-0 lead late in the second quarter on the nation’s only remaining unbeaten team in the Granddaddy of Them All.

Ohio State is headed to the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 to face No. 4 Texas for a berth in the national title game. The Longhorns barely advanced earlier Wednesday, holding off Arizona State 39-31 in a double-overtime Peach Bowl.

Dillon Gabriel passed for 299 yards and hit Traeshon Holden for two touchdowns for the Ducks (13-1, CFP No. 1 seed), whose dreams of their first national title were flattened on the famed Rose Bowl turf. Oregon's 14-game winning streak also ended.

Eleven days after routing Tennessee to open the Playoff, Ohio State dominated this rematch of these Big Ten teams’ regular-season thriller, won 32-31 by the Ducks in Eugene on Oct. 12.

Smith, the Buckeyes' standout freshman playmaker, had a remarkable bowl debut with seven receptions for 187 yards — including five catches for 161 yards in the first half alone, hauling in scoring passes of 45 and 43 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

