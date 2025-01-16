Nintendo's new Switch 2 console will come out in 2025

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gaming giant Nintendo revealed its newest console Thursday in a highly anticipated announcement gamers had been waiting for since rumors of its release first spread years ago.

The Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the Nintendo Switch system, will be released in 2025, the company said.

In a new promotional video, Nintendo showcases a larger version of the Switch that looks similar to its predecessor. The video also shows the system’s controllers, or Joy-Cons, now attach to the side of the main unit rather than slide in.